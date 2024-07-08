Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Win at Last Night’s NXT Heatwave

Roxanne Perez retained the NXT Women’s title at Heatwave last night, defeating Lola Vice after hitting multiple Pop Rocks in a row. In a digital exclusive, Perez commented on her victory.

She said: “I told everyone that I was gonna walk into Toronto with my baby and walk out of Toronto with my baby, and look at that, another one down. First, it was Natalya, then it was Chelsea [Green], then it was Jordynne [Grace], and then it was Lola Vice. So until someone that’s actually on my level decides to step up, me and my baby will be waiting.”