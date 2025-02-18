– During last night’s WWE Raw, Roxanne Perez beat Raquel Rodriguez to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber match at next month’s premium live event. After her win, Perez commented on the victory backstage.

Roxanne Perez stated, “The Prodigy is going to the Elimination Chamber. Why? Why? Because nobody is on my level, not anybody from NXT, and not anybody from Raw or SmackDown, and especially not Raquel Rodriguez. How embarrassing, right? How embarrassing that Raquel Rodriguez lost to Roxanne Perez, your future Women’s World Champion. See you at WrestleMania.”

Perez will now face Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi in the women’s Elimination Chamber match next month. The winner will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1. The premium live event will be held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.