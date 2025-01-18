Roxanne Perez Confronts Bayley During WWE Smackdown Main Event

Roxanne Perez made a trip to Friday night, showing up on WWE Smackdown where she had words with Bayley in the main event. As noted, Bayley appeared on this week’s NXT and interrupted Perez’s promo about the state of the NXT Women’s Division without her as champion, which led to the two brawling to close the show. Friday’s Smackdown saw Bayley challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship in the main event.

During the match, Perez — who was noted as being in the front row — ended up trading words with Bayley. The two did not get physical, and Stratton proceeded to retain her title against Bayley.