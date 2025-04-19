Roxanne Perez Confronts Stephanie Vaquer After NXT Stand and Deliver

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker, Giulia and Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Stand and Deliver. After the show, she made it known that she wants to face Roxanne Perez next after Perez confronted her during a photoshoot.

Vaquer said “I want” to NXT general manager Ava after Perez confronted her. Check out the clip below.