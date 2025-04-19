wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Confronts Stephanie Vaquer After NXT Stand and Deliver

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
Roxanne Perez WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Image Credit: WWE

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker, Giulia and Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Stand and Deliver. After the show, she made it known that she wants to face Roxanne Perez next after Perez confronted her during a photoshoot.

Vaquer said “I want” to NXT general manager Ava after Perez confronted her. Check out the clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, Ashish

More Stories

loading