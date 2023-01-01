wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and Liv Morgan Comment On Their 2022
Three WWE stars all took the time to talk about the year that was 2022 before it ends tonight, including Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and Liv Morgan.
Perez wrote: “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”
Jade wrote: “2022 was the wildest year of my life. From the absolute lowest of lows to the highest of highs, I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat. Every day I pinch myself and have to remind myself that this is all real. Here’s to another year of living my dream. I can’t wait to see what 2023 is gonna look like. Thank you.”
Morgan added: “2022 was the best year of my whole entire life, here’s to an even better New Year for all of us. I hope everyone has an amazing and safe night tonight.”
