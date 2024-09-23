Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade Poke Fun At CM Punk Early Birthday ‘Gift’

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade presented CM Punk with an early birthday “gift” — as in 54+ years early. Punk posted to his Instagram stories to share a birthday napkin from the NXT stars celebrating his 100th birthday. Punk turns 46 next month.

Punk wrote on the pic, “The kids are alright, when they’re not being brats.

(I am not 100)”

The napkin says at the top “I’m old, I’m tired, and I work with children,” a reference to a quote from his comments at the AEW All Out 2022 press conference.

