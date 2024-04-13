– Speaking to Those Wrestling Girls ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez spoke about this era of her career. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“This is definitely a new era, you know. I think for so long I was holding this name, The Prodigy, on the back of my shoulders and I felt like a pressure to live up to it. I think now this new era of Roxanne is just like, no, I know that I am The Prodigy. I know who I am. I know that I’m one of the best not just in NXT, but in the WWE.”

At NXT Stand & Deliver one week ago, Perez beat Lyra Valkyria to recapture the NXT Women’s Championship.