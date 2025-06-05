Roxanne Perez says Her Current WWE Run Is Going Exactly As She Manifested

Roxanne Perez is set to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday and said her current WWE run is going as well as she’d hoped. In an interview with USA Today, ‘The Prodigy’ spoke out about her success in the company so far. Here are highlights:

On her nickname and why it’s accurate: “‘The Prodigy’ is not just a nickname; it’s something that I’ve created myself into through hard work. The main roster officially knows that Roxanne Perez, ‘The Prodigy,’ is here, and she’s here to stay, and she’s here to make waves.”

On gaining confidence: “To have the name prodigy on my back, it was definitely kind of hard mentally because it was like, well, am I ‘The Prodigy’ when I’m surrounded by all of these people? I really had to kind of find that confidence in me and realize, no, yeah, I am. Just because I’m surrounded by these people that I’ve watched growing up doesn’t mean that I can’t be on the same level as them. I really had to start training myself to be like, ‘you belong here.’ And now I feel like everybody knows that I do belong here.”

On her run so far: “Everything is going exactly the way that I wanted it to, in the way I manifested it to, and the way I just worked hard for it too.”