– Speaking to The New York Post, WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez discussed the official return of the all-women WWE event, Evolution, which returns later next month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roxanne Perez on the return of WWE Evolution: “It’s so amazing. I remember watching the first Evolution when I was probably like 14, 15 and thinking about how one day I want to be a part of that, and to now actually be a part of Evolution 2 — so many people thought that maybe it would never happen again. I honestly thought that maybe it wouldn’t.”

On the current state of the women’s division: “But I had hope, because I feel like right now, the women’s division is on fire. I don’t think it’s ever been better across the board. The NXT women’s division, Raw roster, SmackDown roster. So I think that this Evolution is gonna be even bigger than the first one. And I think everybody should definitely tune in.”

Roxanne Perez is set to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match later this weekend. She will face Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer for a shot at a Money in the Bank contract. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The return of WWE Evolution takes place on Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.