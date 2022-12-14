Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Talking About NXT Women’s Title Win

Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Title tonight, and she had an emotional interview after the show. WWE posted the following NXT Exclusive video with Perez discussing her victory over Mandy Rose to win the title.

“About let’s see, 2016 — I have it right here on my wrist — is the year I started wrestling,” Perez began. “And I was 14 years, and that was the day that I just said, ‘I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that I get to the WWE. No matter what it takes, I’m gonna get there.’ And my whole life revolved around wrestling up until now. Everything I did — literally every single thing I did — was to be here and was for this championship.”

She continued, “Now I’m sure you saw, I just broke down into tears out there, but everything was worth it. All the trials, the tribulations, the ups and the downs. Every thing, every single thing was so worth it. And this is proof to every little girl out there that no matter what you tell yourself, no matter what doubts there are in your mind, it can happen. You can become the NXT Women’s Champion.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.