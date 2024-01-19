wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez On Her Emotions Before Making Royal Rumble Debut last Year
Roxanne Perez made her Royal Rumble debut last year, and she recently discussed what she was feeling before and as she came to the ring. Perez was a surprise entrant in the 2023 women’s Rumble match, and she appeared in a new WWE video of stars reacting to the match. You can see some highilghts below, per Fightful:
On how she was feeling before her entrance: “Every single time the timer would start counting down I would get chills, just because it was like I know you [Booker T] always told me just to soak up the moment, take in the moment as much as you can. So that’s what I was doing when I was back there, I was looking around, I was surrounded by women that inspired me as a kid watching this. It was really surreal, every single moment.”
On her mindset as she came out: “I was thinking I gotta take it all in. I went out there, I stood there for a few seconds. I’m gonna look at them, I’m gonna take this moment in. The adrenaline was crazy. That fire, when the crowd started coming with me, it is literally a moment I will never forget.”