Roxanne Perez Has Been Enjoying Working As a Heel

Roxanne Perez is having a lot of fun since she turned heel, as she noted in a recent interview. Perez turned fully heel in the lead-up to tomorrow’s NXT Stand & Deliver when she attacked Lyra Valkyria, the culminayion of weeks of frustration on her part over being denied an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity. Perez spoke with Denise Salcedo and talked about how much she’s been enjoying her run on the dark side.

“It’s been awesome,” Perez said (per Fightful). “You know, I think a lot of people didn’t think that I had it in me, because I wasn’t that for so long. Now that I get to show this side of me, I think it’s it’s been really fun I think I think it’s really brought confidence up a whole lot. I’m really excited for the future.”

Perez will face Valkyria for the Championship at tomorrow’s NXT PPV, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network ahead of WrestleMania 40 night one.