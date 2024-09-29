Roxanne Perez Evaluates Her Style Differences With Giulia

– During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed the differences between her and upcoming opponent Giulia. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roxanne Perez on her stylistic differences with Giulia: “I think the big difference in this match is definitely the Japanese strong style, which I’m not usually put into those matches, besides wrestling Meiko Satomura. The first time I wrestled her, it didn’t go as planned. The second time I wrestled her, I got stretchered out…That was two years ago. Now, I’m a completely different wrestler… Being able to adjust to every different style makes me the ‘Prodigy.’ Yeah, I’m excited to tear it up with her. I like that strong style, so I want her to bring it.”

Her thoughts on Giulia: “I feel like I’m the one that kind of built this brand up…I’m putting on a reign that isn’t like any other, I feel like. Then, Giulia comes in, and everybody is excited… But keep in mind, I’m the reason why she came to the WWE… But I think once I beat her, everybody is going to realize that no one is on my level.”

Giulia faces Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV, which marks the show’s debut on The CW. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST, with Perez vs. Giulia kicking off the live broadcast. The event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.