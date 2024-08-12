Roxanne Perez Is Excited To Face Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia, Praises Thea Hail

Roxanne Perez says she’s looking forward to the arrivals of Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia in NXT and praised Thea Hail’s performance against her. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview and talked about the impending arrivals of Vaquer and Giulia, as well as a TNA crossover match she wants and more. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia coming to NXT: “I’m very excited for them to come over here. I’ve seen a lot of amazing matches from both of them. I definitely think that they’re going to help elevate our division… But I think everybody needs to make sure that they know I’m the NXT Women’s Champion. So, whoever comes, I’m ready. I’m so ready.”

On wanting to face TNA’s Gisele Shaw: “I don’t exactly know what the future holds, but anything can happen in the WWE. Giselle Shaw, she’s amazing. She’s so talented… I can say so many things about her, but amazing is one of them. So yeah, Giselle Shaw, come and get it.”

On her match with Thea Hail at NXT Great American Bash: “Honestly, I feel like Thea Hail really showed out against me. With all the back and forth we were doing in our submissions, I definitely feel like we could’ve gone a good 30 minutes.”