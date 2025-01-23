Roxanne Perez Explains Why She Has A Problem With Bayley

Roxanne Perez and Bayley have been feuding for the past week or so, and in an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Perez explained what her issue with Bayley is.

She said: “I’m sure everybody’s seen the pictures, everyone knows I used to be a huge Bayley fan. She’s the reason why I wanted to come to ‘NXT.’ She paved the way for both of us [her and Cora Jade]. Now, I feel like I’m trying to pave my own way, and for some reason, she had to come out the other week and interrupt me and give me some sort of advice that I didn’t really ask for. I just feel like she’s had her time. It’s our time. So, why is she trying to come out and steal the spotlight? I don’t understand.”