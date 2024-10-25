wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Says She’s The Greatest Champion in WWE

October 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT GAB Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Roxanne Perez hit a milestone in her run as NXT Women’s champion, passing 200 days. In a post on Twitter, Perez claimed that this made her the WWE’s greatest champion. She responded to a fan post that noted she’s held her title one day longer than Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

She wrote: “When you’re literally the greatest champion in WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roxanne Perez, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading