wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Says She’s The Greatest Champion in WWE
October 25, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Roxanne Perez hit a milestone in her run as NXT Women’s champion, passing 200 days. In a post on Twitter, Perez claimed that this made her the WWE’s greatest champion. She responded to a fan post that noted she’s held her title one day longer than Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
She wrote: “When you’re literally the greatest champion in WWE.”
when you’re literally the greatest champion in WWE https://t.co/hEt6AB3Nux
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Rumor Of Match Against Roman Reigns & The Rock At WrestleMania 41
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, Reaction to 2300 Arena Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Hearing About Accident That Caused Droz’s Career-Ending Injury
- Donald Trump Says The Rock Reached Out To Him After Assassination Attempt