Roxanne Perez Hands IYO SKY Her First Singles Match Loss Since February On WWE Raw

IYO SKY suffered her first singles loss in six months on this week’s WWE Raw, losing to Roxanne Perez. Monday’s episode saw the two stars face off in a match after SKY’s bout with Naomi was canceled due to Naomi not being cleared.

The match saw SKY in control until Asuka and Kairi Sane to hold Perez. Perez got free and sent SKY into her allies, then rolled her up for the win.

SKY’s last one-on-one loss was on February 3rd, 2025. While she has lost matches as a singles wrestler — namely her two bouts against Rhea Ripley and Naomi at Evolution and SummerSlam, they were triple threat matches.