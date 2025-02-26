Roxanne Perez Interrupts Jordynne Grace’s Promo On WWE NXT

Jordynne Grace’s first WWE NXT promo got interrupted by Roxanna Perez. Tuesday night’s show saw Grace come to the ring and talk about how she knew that she belonged in NXT from the moment she first stepped into a WWE ring last year. She said that she came in as an outsider carrying the weight of a company on her back but that after spending time in the locker room and feeling the hunger among the women’s roster, she knew she had to be part of it and didn’t hesitate. She said that she wanted to become a champion in what she truly believes is the best women’s division in the world and talked about how it was only a matter of time until she was standing across from either Stephanie Vaquer or Giulia with a title on the line.

That brought out Perez, who said that she knew Grace would be in NXT eventually and how everyone wants to be in the division she made famous. She said that Grace had been a big fish in a small pond, but this is her division and Grace doesn’t get to call the shots.

Grace and Perez went back and forth a little longer and Prez vows to win at WWE Elimination Chamber, go to WrestleMania and win a main roster title, then teased she may come back to win the NXT Women’s Championship a third time and become “Roxy Two-Belts.” Grace said that there’s a famous saying: “Everyone has a plan until–” and knocked Perez out of the ring.