– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, 2024 Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton declared that all the reigning women’s champions in WWE, including NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, had to keep their heads on a swivel because they are now on “Tiffy Time.” Roxanne Perez didn’t appreciate the shoutout, and she issued a warning to Tiffany Stratton on social media.

Perez wrote last night on her X account, “I’ll rip your Barbie head off of ya if you come for my baby.” You can view that message below. As the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Stratton can cash in the briefcase for a guaranteed title shot at a time of her choosing.

You can view a clip of Stratton’s comments and Perez’s response below: