Roxanne Perez Takes Shot At Lola Vice Ahead of Their Match at NXT Heatwave
July 3, 2024 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of NXT, Lola Vice noted that her mother would be watching NXT Heatwave for her women’s title match with Roxanne Perez. In a digital exclusive, Perez said that Vice still will not be winning the title and will have to apologize to her mom.
She said: “How many times do I have to repeat myself? No one is going to take this NXT Women’s Championship away from me. So Lola, enjoy being this close to the NXT Women’s Championship and don’t worry, at Heatwave, after I beat you, I’ll make the phone call to your mom and give her the bad news.”
