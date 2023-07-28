Roxanne Perez Says Losing The NXT Title Made Her More Aggressive

In a recent appearance with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, NXT’s Roxanne Perez shared some details about the recent changes to her in-ring persona (via Fightful). According to Perez, her April defeat and loss of the NXT Women’s Championship served as an inciting incident for a more aggressive approach and hinted at events unfolding further at the upcoming Great American Bash show. You can find a highlight from Perez and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On how her character has evolved since arriving at NXT: “When I first got here, I was just very happy to be here. I knew who I was on the independent scene, but I was really trying to find who I was in the WWE. I think that I realized that people think I’m an easy target, regardless of the things that I’ve been able to accomplish. So I think finding that aggression in me, and I think losing the NXT Women’s Championship really triggered that aggression. The fact that Blair Davenport keeps poking at me, thinking I’m not going to retaliate, thinking I’m just this nice little girl, well something is coming for her this Sunday.”