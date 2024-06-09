Roxanne Perez Would Love To Head To TNA & Face Jordynne Grace

Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace on tonight’s NXT Battleground, and she says she’d love to face Grace in TNA as well. Perez spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below:

On being the person to represent WWE in their TNA crossover: “Shawn Michaels has this trust in me, and it means so much. It’s so insane to me, but it proves all the hard work is worth it. I’ve been doing this for about nine years. My journey happened the way it’s supposed to happen, and now I get to make history with the NXT-TNA crossover.”

On her match with Grace: “I’ve wanted to cross paths with Jordynne Grace since I was on the independents. I’d love to wrestle her in TNA. This means everything to me, and it’s everything for me, too. This is my life. I’m ready for her.”