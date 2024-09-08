Roxanne Perez Would Love To See a Secondary Main Roster Women’s Title In WWE

Count Roxanne Perez as a supporter of the WWE main roster women getting a mid-tier title. Perez appeared on The Masked Man Show and was asked about the potential for a secondary title on the main roster, and some highlights are below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On a main roster secondary women’s title: “I would love that. Honestly, I remember it was right before my match, I was about to go out, and they announced the NXT Women’s North American Championship. And I remember, I started tearing up and like, I got chills, because it was just such a cool moment. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is what every single woman in wrestling has been fighting for years and years and years.’ And now we finally got it. So, yeah, I think they should just start doing that on the main roster. I think we should get a mid-card title.”

On the growth of the NXT women’s division: “I think there’s so many women, like, there’s not just a few women anymore. There’s so many women and we’re all so diverse. All of them are so talented. I honestly think that NXT has the best women’s division in the world, and I will stand on that.”