Roxanne Perez Still Wants A Match With Bayley By The End of the Year
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
Roxanne Perez and Bayley feuded earlier this year but never had a one-on-one encounter to settle things. In an interview with Conversations with the Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Perez said she hoped to have the match with Bayley before the year was over.
She said: “Bayley. I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business, and I think we need to settle it in a one-on-one match in the middle of the ring… Never [have we had a singles match]. So, yeah. I think we need to finish that for sure.“
