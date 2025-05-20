wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Makes Official Move To WWE Raw Roster

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roxanne Perez WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Image Credit: WWE

Roxanne Perez is officially part of the Raw roster, making the move on this week’s show. Monday night’s show saw the former NXT Women’s Champion sign her contract to join the Monday night brand.

Perez has been splitting her time between Raw and NXT for the last several weeks.

