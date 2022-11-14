wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Names Her WarGames Dream Team
November 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is featuring two WarGames match at Survivor Series, and NXT star Roxanne Perez has named who her dream team for such a match would be. Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE last week and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
On who her WarGames dream team would be: “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”
On her goals in WWE: “My dream was always to be a Divas Champion when I was a kid. So maybe if this is possible, if I am Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion at the same time [laughs]. WrestleMania, too.”
