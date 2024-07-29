Roxanne Perez On Her Goals In Her WWE Career

Roxanne Perez has a number of lofty goals on her bucket list for her WWE career. Perez is a two-time (and the current) NXT Women’s Champion, and she spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated on the goals she hopes to accomplish in her career. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her career goals in WWE: “Obviously, WrestleMania is the ultimate goal. But I just want to create a legacy here in WWE. I want to win as many championships as I can. I want to become a Grand Slam champion. I want to wrestle at every single WWE pay-per-view there is. One day I want to main event WrestleMania. So, I’ve got a lot to check off my list. But I’m getting there. I’ve already got [the NXT Women’s Championship].”

On personal aspirations of starting a family: “I definitely want to accomplish as much as I can in the WWE before I get to those things. I think Becky Lynch was super inspiring in the fact that she created a legacy for herself, and then she had a baby, was off for a little bit, but came back. And she’s still friggin’ killing it, and she has her little kid with her there. I would honestly love to do that one day: create a legacy, have a baby, and come back and still kill it.”