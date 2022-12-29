– Newly crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez joined WWE After the Bell to discuss her big upset title win over Mandy Rose. Below are some highlights:

Roxanne Perez on the moment she won the title: “Oh my gosh! Well, I’m sure as everyone saw, as soon as that bell rang, I just burst into tears, and they were real tears. I think just like all of the trials and tribulations, and just like everything that I went through since I was thirteen years old to get to this moment just started replaying in my head and I was like wow. All of those moments, like even the super bad moments, they were so worth it because in that moment, winning the NXT Championship, just becoming a WWE Champion, that was my biggest dream since I was ten years old. The fact that it just happened, it was real, it honestly didn’t feel real in the moment. There were just so many emotions that came out of me that night.”

Roxanne Perez on how it compares to winning the ROH Women’s Title: “So, I think like, when I was 10 years old, I said, ‘Alright. I’m going to be in the WWE one day. I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but it’s going to happen.’ And I found independent wrestling, and I thought, ‘OK, so if I make a big enough name for myself on the independent scene, hopefully, the WWE will scoop me up.’ So, that’s literally what I did. I started training when I was 14, and ever since then, alright, I’m putting my foot on the gas pedal and I’m not looking back. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that WWE calls me. So, that’s what I did, and I think winning the Ring of Honor Championship, that was so surreal just because of the fact that it made me realize that all of my dreams could truly be possible. Because obviously, my biggest dream was becoming a WWE Champion but becoming the first ever Ring of Honor Champion at 19 years old, it just clicked, and I realized like, ‘Wow. All of my wildest dreams are so possible,’ and it honestly just kind of lit a bigger fire in me to just keep going, keep going, so I can get to that end goal. I still have so many other goals here in the WWE but just accomplishing that one was amazing.”

Her past struggles with mental health: “Mental health is also a really big thing. It was like really important to me and my family because my parents have struggled with it. I have struggled with it, my sisters have. That was also part of the arguments and the craziness of everything that I was doing. … So personally, I have struggled with mental health. I struggle with anxiety almost on a daily basis. I’ve struggled with depression before. The cool thing about it is that my family has always been very open about going to therapy and just talking about your feelings. I’m so grateful to like have grown up with that. I’ve seen my parents struggle with it as well and completely become so much better after therapy and journaling and talking. So, I think it’s really important especially now, even, especially after the pandemic. I think that’s when a lot of people were really, really struggling, because I know I was. At least for me, wrestling was completely taken away from me and that’s all I knew literally my whole life. So, to just be stuck home and have that taken away, it was pretty hard because it was like, ‘Who actually am I without wrestling?’ So that was a little self-reflecting journey that I had to go through during the pandemic. But like I said, I love to journal, I love being able to put my thoughts somewhere, I think that’s like really important, it will really keep you healthy to be able to talk about things. I think that’s one of the problems. A lot of people think that they can’t talk about. They’d rather just keep it to themselves, but I think it’s so much better to talk about it, and if you talk about it, then there’s other people that are like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s alright for me to talk about it. I can talk about it too.'”

