Roxanne Perez on How Paige Inspired Her Career

– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win and discussed how Paige (aka Sarya) inspired her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roxanne Perez on how much Paige inspired her: “I remember watching Paige become the first-ever ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion, and I think she was 18 or 19 at the time, and she also had started training when she was like 13. She was a huge inspiration for me because it just showed me that like, ‘Wow, it doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter if you’re 29, if you’re 18, you can literally make anything happen as long as you just put in the work, be consistent and just keep your mind right.'”

On joining the historic lineage of the NXT Women’s Title: “It means everything. Honestly, it definitely means that it comes with a little bit of pressure because I do want to live up to everything that they have been able to achieve in their careers.”

Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1178021/roxanne-perez-is-inspired-by-this-former-wwe-star/

