Roxanne Perez on How Surreal It Was to Get Her First WWE T-Shirt

– During last week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Roxanne Perez discussed receiving her first WWWE t-shirt. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On getting her first WWE t-shirt: “That was another surreal moment, because that’s one of the goals, getting to the WWE and having your own merch.”

Roxanne Perez on how she always wanted her own merch: “I feel like it wasn’t very often growing up seeing a lot of the Divas have merch. That was one of my goals, just being able to have at least my own t-shirt, so that’s super cool that I finally get to have that.” Perez celebrated her debut on WWE’s store earlier this week by tweeting that she’s “dreamt about this so much as a kid.”