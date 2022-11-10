Roxanne Perez On Her WWE Tryout Experience, Getting Signed To A Contract

Roxanne Perez has quickly risen to become a top name in WWE NXT, and she recently talked about her WWE tryout experience. Perez was signed to WWE in February after ROH, where she was working, went on hiatus at the end of 2021. Since she debuted on NXT in April she has won the Women’s Breakout Tournament and had a brief run with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, and she appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss her experience. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her tryout process: “I did one in December. That was the normal one that they do where it’s like 50 people and it’s two days and you’re there at the PC. And they called me back and they said, ‘Okay, we’re not hiring you yet. We want to bring you back for an extended tryout in February, and that will be three weeks.’ So I was there at the PC for three weeks. Every single day, it was like, 8 a.m. till like 8 p.m. … It was intense, and sometimes, during those three weeks, I would get down on myself.”

On finding out that she was being signed: “The last week, they brought us separately into a room. That’s when they told us like, ‘Okay, you’re going to be a WWE Superstar,’ and I started crying. I couldn’t believe it … It was mind-blowing to me.”