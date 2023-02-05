– The odds were stacked against her, but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was able to retain her title against Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in tonight’s Triple Threat Match for the title.

Roxanne Perez managed to overcome Jayne and Dolin attempting to get on the same page to double-team her. Eventually, she was able to hit Jayne with a Super Pop Rox to pick up the pinfall victory.

