wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Overcomes the Odds, Retains Title at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– The odds were stacked against her, but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was able to retain her title against Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in tonight’s Triple Threat Match for the title.
Roxanne Perez managed to overcome Jayne and Dolin attempting to get on the same page to double-team her. Eventually, she was able to hit Jayne with a Super Pop Rox to pick up the pinfall victory.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here. You can also view some clips and images from the NXT Women’s Championship match below:
United they stand 🌹@gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/1maDyooVHT
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 5, 2023
IT’S TIME! 🎤@roxanne_wwe @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/WWC9mD0iDP
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 5, 2023
.@gigidolin_wwe has LOST IT 😳#WWENXT #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/UkSkqdROXU
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2023
What a match 👏@roxanne_wwe retains the #WWENXT Women’s Championship!#AndStill #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/O47ke49nJg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2023
The Prodigy overcomes the odds and RETAINS✌️@roxanne_wwe #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/XNquvOYHrL
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 5, 2023