Roxanne Perez Qualifies For WWE Money In the Bank On WWE Raw

Roxanne Perez is headed to WWE Money in the Bank, winning a qualifier after Lyra Valkyria prevented Becky Lynch from advancing. Monday night’s show saw Perez defeat Lynch and Natalya in a triple threat match, pinning Natalya after a Pop Rocks.

The finish came when Lynch hit Natalya with a Manhandle Slam, but Valkyria pulled Lynch out of the ring which allowed Perez to get the win.

Perez and Alexa Bliss have both qualified for the women’s Ladder Man at the June 7th PPV.