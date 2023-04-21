Roxanne Perez Recalls Being Contacted By WWE, Getting ‘Over Prepared’ For the Tryout

Roxanne Perez signed with WWE in March of 2022 after a WWE tyrout, and she recently recalled being contacted by the company. The former NXT Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about her tryout and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being contacted by WWE: “That felt so cool to me. As a kid, my dream was going to WWE and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna get there, but I’m gonna do it.’ Then I find out about the indies and I found out how you can just work your way up throughout the indies and one day maybe they’ll call me. That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to make a big enough name for myself to where I don’t have to beg. They will contact me and be like, ‘Hey, we want you because your work spoke for yourself.’ When I got there, it was crazy to do my tryout and people were like, ‘Yeah, we know you.’ I would never have expected to come into a WWE tryout and people be like, ‘Yeah, you’re good.’”

On preparing for the tryout: “I definitely did my homework, especially training at Booker T’s school. He prepared me. My boyfriend, Gino Medina, he’s awesome and he prepared me for that tryout. I was ready. He had me doing some crazy cardio. He’s done a tryout before, so he’s like, ‘Yeah, this is what they do,’ and it was way less than what he had me do. But I was over prepared. So that was good.”