Roxanne Perez Recalls Her Sink Or Swim Moment In WWE NXT

At a virtual media event before WWE Elimination Chamber, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked Roxanne Perez about her constant television presence since joining WWE.

Perez recalled her first match, where time constraints forced cuts, and how Shawn Michaels framed it as a “sink or swim” challenge.

“My very first match in WWE, I wrestled Jacy Jayne, and we got time cut in that match. It was my debut for NXT and I remember Shawn Michaels telling me, ‘We’re throwing you in the deep end, you can either sink or swim.’ I think I swam and swam pretty well. Ever since then, I think that I realized that I feel comfortable and I can’t wait to do this for the rest of my life,” Perez said.