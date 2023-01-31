wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Says She’s Received a Lot Of Advice From Bayley
Roxanne Perez has become one of NXT’s top names, and she recently revealed that she’s had a lot of advice from Bayley of late. The NXT Women’s Champion appeared on the Under the Ring podcast and talked about how she and other members of the NXT women’s roster got tips from Bayley while the latter was rehabbing her injury. You can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On getting advice from people: “There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is Bayley. While she was down in the PC for rehab, we kind of got close. She kind of took me, Cora [Jade], Jacy Jane, and Indi Hartwell under her wing and she gave us so much advice.”
On still getting texted advice from Bayley: “She’s so awesome. She was always so open to me going up to her and asking her wrestling questions or even just life questions. She’s been like a big sister to me and it’s cool because I’ve looked up to her for so long.”
