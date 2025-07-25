Roxanne Perez Addresses Reports Of Online Threats, Says She Feels Safe

Roxanne Perez was the subject of online threats last month, something she spoke about in a new interview. Perez was doxxed by user on Twitter who issued a threat to her, with reports that WWE added security to a meet & greet that she was part of. Perez was asked about the matter in an interview with San Antonio Express-News and said that it was scary, but she feels safe thanks to WWE’s efforts to protect talent.

PI always heard about these stories but I never really expected them to happen, especially so soon,” Perez said (per Fightful). “The situations like that can be very scary and I think that people should take these things seriously and I think that people should be very careful with what they post online because you don’t know how it can affect other people…”

She continued, “WWE does a great job at protecting us and regardless of whatever’s posted online or whatever threats happened online, WWE has the best security in the world. So, yeah, I feel very safe with the WWE.”

Perez currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.