WWE News: Roxanne Perez Retains Women’s Title On NXT, Tony D’Angelo Beats Tavion Heights

– Roxanne Perez is still your NXT Women’s Champion after defeating Thea Hail in the main event of this week’s WWE NXT. Perez battled Hail in a back and forth match on night one of the Great American Bash, ultimately getting the win with a Pop Rocks.

Perez’s reign, her second with the title, stands at 116 days. She won the title from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver.

– Tony D’Angelo defeated Tavion Heights to retain the NXT Heritage Cup on the show as well, extending his reign to 78 days: