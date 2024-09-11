wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Sends Message To Giulia Ahead of Their Upcoming Match
September 11, 2024
Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez sent a message to Giulia ahead of their title match on the October 1st episode of NXT. The episode will also be the show’s debut on the CW.
She wrote on Twitter: “Heard you’re the best woman in Japan, well I’m the best woman in the world. October 1st.”
