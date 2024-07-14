Roxanne Perez Set to Appear on This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE announced earlier today that we’ll be hearing from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. You can see the announcement below.

WWE NXT TV airs on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* The Rascalz vs. Gallus

* The OC vs. OTM

* We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez