Roxanne Perez on Giulia joining WWE NXT: “I’m excited. I’m honestly so excited…Obviously, it’s really, really awesome to bring in all these athletes. But when it’s like…these girls have been making these waves for years and years, and I will say, they are two of the most talented women’s wrestlers from around the world. So to have them join our roster is going to be so awesome, and I can’t wait to mix it up with them in the ring. But I hope they know I’m not scared. I’ve held this twice already, and I’m not going to hold it a third time, because I’m not letting this go, alright?”

On the move to The CW and how NXT has leveled up in the last year: “I feel like everybody’s already been able to see NXT’s level up within the past year, you know? When we started doing NXT 2.0., everybody was a little…skeptical, everybody was a little scared. We didn’t know how it was going to turn out, what it was going to be. But we just had our biggest selling NXT Stand & Deliver of all time this past year. So I think that is such a big step, and…Shawn Michaels has paved the way for us, and created this huge thing.

Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title over the weekend at NXT No Mercy against Jaida Parker. The card was held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado and broadcast live on Peacock.