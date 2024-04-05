Roxanne Perez Credits Shawn Michaels For NXT Women’s Division Rise, Talks Pressure Of Title Reign

Roxanne Perez says Shawn Michaels deserves a lot of the credit for putting the spotlight on the women of WWE NXT. Perez talked about the current state of the women’s division and the pressures she felt during her NXT Women’s Championship reign during her interview with Denise Salcedo, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the NXT women gettng a spotlight: “Yeah, it’s so cool. I thank Shawn Michaels so much for that because he’s so awesome at like making sure that all of these women get the spotlight whether it be the woman’s title picture or whether it be just a side storyline. It’s really cool that you get to compete and be like okay now we can have these storylines let’s see. We want this one to be better we want this one to be better so it’s really cool because you didn’t see that a few years ago. So now to be a part of that it’s friggin awesome it’s awesome I love to see it each and every single week.”

On how she’s feeling heading into Stand & Deliver: “My gosh, so many [emotions], but most of all, I feel like I have so much more confidence than I did last year. I’ve been talking about this. I came into WWE as a fan. I grew up loving it. So coming in, getting the championship within a few months of being here was a lot of pressure, especially having that moniker, the prodigy on my back. Looking around, being surrounded by all these people that I looked up to, I think it was definitely a lot of pressure. I think I kind of listened to the bad thoughts a little more than I should have and I think now I’m like, I’m throwing all of that away. I know I’m the best I know that I’m one of the best in this locker room in the WWE so yeah, I think everybody’s going to see the prodigy is two-time NXT Women’s Champion tomorrow.”