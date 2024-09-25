wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Tells Stephanie Vaquer to ‘Know Her Place’ Following WWE NXT

Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Stephanie Vaquer appeared on last night’s episode of WWE NXT to whoever is NXT Women’s Champion after October 1. In a digital exclusive, current champion Roxanne Perez told Vaquer that she needs to ‘know her place.’

She said: “Yeah, I know Stephanie Vaquer interrupted the press conference. Five seconds of fame. Love that for her. I’m feeling grateful. I’m feeling grateful because once I beat Giulia, we can stop with all the what ifs. I can check her off my list and move on to the next. Oh, and Stephanie, know your place and don’t ever interrupt me again.

