– WWE has a new NXT Women’s Champion. Roxanne Perez managed to overcome her rival, former champion Lyra Valkyria at today’s NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event. After multiple attempts using the Crossface, Lyra Valkyria finally tapped out, giving Perez the submission win.

Roxanne Perez now regains the title after losing it nearly a year ago. Valkyria held the title for 165 days after beating Becky Lynch last year. This marks her second run with the belt.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is being held today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s being broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out 411’s live coverage HERE. Some highlights from the NXT Women’s Title bout are available below: