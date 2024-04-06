wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Submits Lyra Valkyria, Captures Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– WWE has a new NXT Women’s Champion. Roxanne Perez managed to overcome her rival, former champion Lyra Valkyria at today’s NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event. After multiple attempts using the Crossface, Lyra Valkyria finally tapped out, giving Perez the submission win.
Roxanne Perez now regains the title after losing it nearly a year ago. Valkyria held the title for 165 days after beating Becky Lynch last year. This marks her second run with the belt.
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is being held today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s being broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out 411’s live coverage HERE. Some highlights from the NXT Women’s Title bout are available below:
Great to have you at #StandAndDeliver, @giulia0221g! pic.twitter.com/hv2kySgsHQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
The champion has arrived. @Real_Valkyria is ready to defend her #WWENXT Women's Title! #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/ySU5tMmYgE
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
😱😱😱@roxanne_wwe was THAT close to becoming #WWENXT Women's Champion once again! #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/68GaaxlaVx
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
.@roxanne_wwe is absolutely DESTROYING that injured arm of @Real_Valkyria 😬#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/l56b4HNOzc
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
She's done it!@roxanne_wwe takes her place atop the #WWENXT Women's Division once again!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/CF6OrBCjnx
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
ROXY 2-TIME!@roxanne_wwe is your NEW #WWENXT Women's Champion!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/kWmhkRfAzw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2024
