Roxanne Perez on Her Supermarket Brawl With Blair Davenport

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Roxanne Perez discussed her supermarket brawl with Blair Davenport that took place on WWE NXT TV earlier this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

On if she’s spoken to Booker T since her recent grocery store brawl: “I haven’t been able to see him after it aired. When I see him, I’m going to ask him what he thought. It’s so cool to be able to kind of re-live history in a way and to be able to do something that my trainer did in his career. That was amazing. Booker T and Stone Cold, that grocery store fight was one of my favorites to go back on YouTube and watch as a kid because I thought it was hilarious. To be able to do that was pretty cool.”

Roxanne Perez on how Shawn Michaels reacted to the segment: “I was looking at Shawn while it was airing and he was watching like, ‘Oh, OH!’”

You can check out a clip from the segment below: