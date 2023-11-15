wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Plans To Take Out Kiana James For Good
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
In an promo following last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez said that she plans to take out Kiana James ‘for good’. James cost Perez a spot in the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline.
She said: “I’m pissed off. That’s exactly how I feel because every single time that I get an opportunity, that I get an inch closer to getting back that NXT Women’s Championship, Kiana James has to come on in and take it from me. Kiana has had it out for me since the day that we got signed together. Why? Because I became Breakout Tournament winner, and she didn’t. I became Iron Survivor, she didn’t. I became NXT Women’s Champion, and she didn’t. That’s supposed to my be fault? No. What’s going to be my fault is when I take her out for good.”
