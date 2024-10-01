Roxanne Perez Gives Update On Cora Jade’s Injury Recovery

Roxanne Perez recently provided an update on Cora Jade’s recovery from knee injury. Jade has been out of action since January with the injury, and Perez spoke with the Ringer Wrestling Show where she was asked about Jade’s recovery status.

“I think she has about maybe a month left,” Perez said (per Fightful). “She did have a really bad knee injury. Who knows when she is going to pop up.”

She continued, “I kind of have a love-hate relationship. I feel like she might be coming for me soon or maybe she won’t. We don’t know.”

Perez defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia on tonight’s WWE NXT.