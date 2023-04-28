Roxanne Perez Wasn’t Sure She Would Be In WWE 2K23 Even After Doing A Scan

In an interview with Fightful, Roxanne Perez said that she wasn’t sure she would be in WWE 2K23 even after she took part in body scans for the game. Perez made her WWE game debut with her appearance in the latest entry.

She said: “So, they did do scans. But they told us, ‘Hey, we don’t know for sure if you’re gonna be in the game, but just do a scan in case.’ So I was like, ‘Alright. Hopefully I’m in the game,’ and then I saw the announcement and I was like, ‘This is insane.’ I did a press conference and I was able to play the game as myself for the first time. I literally almost started crying because I was like, ‘This is insane to see myself in a WWE video game,’ games I used to play growing up as a kid nonstop. It’s insane.“