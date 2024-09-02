Roxanne Perez Explains When She Thinks WWE Saw Her As A Star

In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Wrestling Inc), Roxanne Perez spoke about when she felt WWE had faith in her and viewed her as a star for the NXT brand. Perez is in her second reign as WWE NXT Women’s Champion and has held the belt for 149 days.

She said: “I think it started from when they put the ‘NXT’ Women’s Championship on me the first time around,” stated Perez about when she knew WWE trusted her. “I think that was, I feel like, to me, that solidified, like, every single thing that I had done getting to this point, because being in WWE was always my main goal. Every single step that I took along the way, every single step was for this — to be in WWE. So it’s really, really cool to have that trust from Shawn Michaels, and just the entire WWE, in general.“