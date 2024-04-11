Roxanne Perez On Who She Wants To Face On WWE Main Roster

Roxanne Perez made her WWE Raw debut this week, and she recently talked about who she would like to face on the main roster. Perez spoke with MuscleManMalcolm during WrestleMania weekend and during the conversation she was asked to name five people she would like to face from the main roster.

“Oh my gosh, so many,” she began (per Fightful). “But first, off the top of my head, Bayley. I do want to wrestle Rhea Ripley again. Becky Lynch, IYO SKY…that fifth one, there’s so many, it’s hard to choose the fifth one.”

When Malcolm suggested AJ Lee, Perez said, “AJ Lee, but she’s not a part of the roster. But of course, I would love to wrestle AJ Lee… Probably Dakota Kai.”